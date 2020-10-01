Malawians Advised to Pick Attire Befitting Sweltering Temperatures - Dccsms

Blantyre, October 1, Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has called on Malawians to be conscious with the dress in view of the transitional period, from winter to summer season.

DCCMS Director, Jolamu Nkhokwe, made the call on Wednesday in Blantyre in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA).

"September is regarded as a transitional month from winter to summer, when picking up of temperatures usually occur; this entails that ending of winter is not just that abrupt; no wonder, to date, we still experience chilly evenings and mornings compelling us to put on thicker apparel," Nkhokwe said.

Nkhokwe said people heavily sweat this time around; thereby, releasing a lot of body water as it evaporates into the atmosphere.

He emphasized that it is imperative to replenish water to avoid unnecessary dehydration, as such, drinking water at regular intervals is a must to everybody to ensure normal body functioning.

However, Nkhokwe pointed out that any occurrence of rainfall during this transitional period, results into a drastic temperature decrease, noting; "As temperatures decrease in this way, everyone is at liberty to put on clothes of their choice."

Nkhokwe, therefore, stressed that the ongoing erratic weather experiences would come to a halt during the first two weeks of October.

Meanwhile, a recent snap survey conducted independently by MANA around Soche/Manje area established that residents heavily brace for chilly evenings and mornings each passing day.

Chikondi Makalani from Soche-Manje testified that she sticks to woolen clothing and beddings as temperatures continue to pick up during the transitional month of September.