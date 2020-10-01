Africa: Over 218,000 Active Covid-19 Cases Across Continent After More than 13 Million Tests

Researchers at the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in Nigeria (file photo).
1 October 2020
As of October 01, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,482,205. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 35,865, and recoveries 1,227,767. 13,894,957 test have been performed and 218,571 cases are currently active.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 674,339, with deaths numbering 16,734. Other most-affected countries include Morocco (123,653), Egypt (103,198) Ethiopia (75,368), Nigeria (58,848) and Algeria (51,530).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see Africa Centres for Disease Control and PreventionWorld Health Organization Africa, and African Arguments.

