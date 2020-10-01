Zimbabwe: Presidency On Publication of Report By Minister of Defence On Flight to Zimbabwe

30 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that documentation relating to a recent visit to Zimbabwe by Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula be made public.

Publication of the Minister's initial and supplementary reports to the President is informed by the President's commitment to transparency.

Minister Mapisa-Nqakula visited Zimbabwe on official business on 8 September 2020. The Minister travelled on a South African Air Force (SAAF) aircraft which also conveyed senior leaders of the African National Congress (ANC).

The President has since issued the Minister with a formal reprimand for conveying the ANC delegation to Zimbabwe on an aircraft of the South African Air Force (SAAF).

The President has sanctioned the Minister by imposing a salary sacrifice on the Minister's salary for three months, starting from 1 November 2020. Her salary for the three months should be paid into the Solidarity Fund, which was established to support the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The President has also directed the Minister to make sure that the ANC reimburses the state for the costs of the flight to Harare and to report to him once that has been done.

The President took this action after his consideration of the Minister's initial report and a supplementary report that the President had directed the Minister to provide on the circumstances that led to the ANC delegation travelling on a South African Air Force plane.

While the Minister was on an official trip for which the President had given permission and for which she was entitled to use a SAAF aircraft, the President found that it was an error of judgment to use the plane to convey a political party delegation.

The reports can be accessed on The Presidency's website through the following links:

INITIAL REPORT BY MINISTER OF DEFENCE ON ZIMBABWE FLIGHT

SUPPLEMENTARY REPORT BY MINISTER OF DEFENCE ON ZIMBABWE FLIGHT

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.