South Africa: MEC Makalo Mohale Engagement Session With Property Developers

press release

Maintaining sound relationships with the private sector ensures that government's economic transformation agenda remains on track. Today in line with this, MEC Makalo Mohale had an engagement session with property developers, in order to ensure close working relations and collaboration in planning. Of most concern to the developers was the issues around supply of bulk services and approval of plans. Speaking during her budget speech earlier this year MEC Gadija Brown responsible for finances said "Congratulations MEC Mohale for your continued efforts in partnering with civil society, NGO's and the private sector in pursuit to stimulate the provincial economy"

In addressing developers, MEC Mohale committed to continue engaging the sector. Development committee made up of government, developers, financing institution and municipalities will soon be established. This committee, among others will look at municipal approvals, environmental impact assessment, permits and licenses.

Property developers on the other hand, should be prepared to engage transformation issues earnestly. Chief among this, will be opportunities for SMME's, particularly youth and women. Procurement of building material, professional services including training and development of young people is and remain integral part of transformation.

The envisaged committee will meet monthly to look at challenges encountered by developers as well as transformation bottlenecks that might be in the sector .This sector, according to the MEC Mohale has an important role to play in job creation and economic growth in the province.