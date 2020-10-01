Nigeria: Pinnick - Monimichelle Got FIFA Mini-Stadium Project On Merit

President of the nation's soccer governing body, NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has declared that Monimichelle Ltd got the job to construct the Ugborodo mini-stadium project being financed by FIFA purely on merit.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony held in the riverine community on Tuesday, Pinnick said Ebi Egbe, the CEO of Monimichelle Ltd is a "son of the soil" who got the job purely on merit, even as he added that he is confident the Bayelsa-born stadium construction expert would deliver on his promise.

In Pinnick's words:"Ebi Egbe is a son of the soil we are proud of what he is doing. His job in places like Katsina, Makurdi, Aba, Yenagoa are there for everybody to see. He is doing well and he bidded and got this mini stadium job purely on merit and hard-work. I am sure he would deliver a world class edifice."

Amaju pleaded with the youths of the community to cooperate with Monimichelle to ensure the project is delivered in six months in line with FIFA's timeline.

"We want to use this project to correct the wrong notion that the Niger Delta is a volatile and restive area. We urge you to give the contractor all the support in order for him to do a good job. FIFA will monitor and ensure every detail is taken care of," Amaju said.