Nigeria: Pinnick - Monimichelle Got FIFA Mini-Stadium Project On Merit

1 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

President of the nation's soccer governing body, NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has declared that Monimichelle Ltd got the job to construct the Ugborodo mini-stadium project being financed by FIFA purely on merit.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony held in the riverine community on Tuesday, Pinnick said Ebi Egbe, the CEO of Monimichelle Ltd is a "son of the soil" who got the job purely on merit, even as he added that he is confident the Bayelsa-born stadium construction expert would deliver on his promise.

In Pinnick's words:"Ebi Egbe is a son of the soil we are proud of what he is doing. His job in places like Katsina, Makurdi, Aba, Yenagoa are there for everybody to see. He is doing well and he bidded and got this mini stadium job purely on merit and hard-work. I am sure he would deliver a world class edifice."

Amaju pleaded with the youths of the community to cooperate with Monimichelle to ensure the project is delivered in six months in line with FIFA's timeline.

"We want to use this project to correct the wrong notion that the Niger Delta is a volatile and restive area. We urge you to give the contractor all the support in order for him to do a good job. FIFA will monitor and ensure every detail is taken care of," Amaju said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.