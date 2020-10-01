Nigeria: Virtualphysio Appoints International Consultants for Virtual Physiotherapy Service

1 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Global virtual physiotherapy service provider, Virtualphyisio, has appointed renown practitioners in different countries to provide simultaneous multiple treatment for Nigerians requiring physiotherapy.

A statement signed by the Media Consultant for the organisation, Sam Eferaro announced this shortly after signing an agreement with mobile telecoms operator, MTN, to facilitate link between patients in Nigeria and specialists in different parts of the world through short message services (SMS) to +27739898869 and other virtual platforms.

"This means that people requiring treatments for physical conditions such as stroke, arthritis, spinal pain (including neck, mid-thoracic, and low-back pain of neural and muscular origin), among others, now have the opportunity of being assessed by different specialists across the world just in one session and in the comfort of their homes, the statement said.

"Our consultants and frontline practitioners standing by in Nigeria, South Africa, Florida (USA) Dublin (Ireland), Rwanda, Belgium, among others, will provide comprehensive evaluations and follow up treatment, where possible, thus saving scarce foreign exchange by reducing financial implications of overseas treatment and reduction in health tourism.

"This will also result in a reduction in hospital burden of care, unnecessary waiting time, overcrowded hospitals and clinics, consultation time, and costs of treatment."

The statement further disclosed that the organisation has registered partner outlets in different parts of the country where patients could also be referred to continue a wide range of therapies when necessary.

"All that is required is for clients to reach us through short message services (SMS) to +27739898869 and our physiotherapists on standby in different parts of the world will attend to them through phone calls, WhatsApp, and other virtual platforms," the statement added.

