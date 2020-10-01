Nigeria: Kwara Govt Holds Maiden Conference On Gender Equality

The theme of the event is 'Galvanising the Will to Take Actions on Gender Equality and Women Empowerment'

The maiden edition of the annual gender equality conference organized by the Kwara State Government is holding virtually today.

A statement by Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara Governor on SDGs, said the conference is to be jointly hosted by Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and his wife, Olufolake AbdulRazaq.

Themed 'Galvanising the Will to Take Actions on Gender Equality and Women Empowerment', the event will feature speakers such as the former Liberian leader Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf; United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed; and Nigeria's Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

The panellists will discuss some of the contentious issues surrounding gender equality and hindering equal opportunity for both men and women in the various cadres of society.

Participants will have an opportunity to ask critical questions on the inclusion of women in politics.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates of this event scheduled to hold online from 2:00 p.m.

The conference, which is a webinar, would be broadcast live on the state-owned Radio Kwara (Midland FM 99.1) and across Kwara state government's social media handles, as well as on Nigeria's only Women Radio (91.7FM).

Zoom Log in details: Webinar ID: 858 2443 8136. Passcode: 581017

Live update:

2:15 p.m - Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq gives an opening remark

He starts by explaining how the North Central state has played a major role in the inclusion of women in governance and other spheres of life.

He said almost half of the members of the Kwara state government cabinet are women.

He said in the social investment programmes in the state, women are prioritized.

The governor said the state government partnered with the CBN in a project that allows women to get land and loans for agriculture and other ventures.

Mr AbdulRazaq also stated that through the Dangote foundation, about 16,000 women have been empowered in Kwara state.

He said this year's annual gender equality conference is aimed at galvanizing support for the advocacy for a gender commission to push the plight of women in politics.

"For this reason, I call on developing partners to make gender inclusion as a precondition for accessing various opportunities they are bringing to the country," he said.

Zulera Yusuf, a representative of the Dangote Foundation, also gave a goodwill message.

Former Liberian leader Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf speaks.

She goes through Memory Lane on her experience as the first and only female president of an African country.

"I was jailed and sent on exile from my own country", the former Liberian leader.

Sirleaf served as the 24th President of Liberia from 2006 to 2018. She was the first elected female head of state in Africa.

The former Liberian leader had served as assistant minister of finance between 1972- 1973 under President William Tolbert and as a finance minister in Samuel K. Doe's military dictatorship.

She became known for her personal financial integrity and clashed with both heads of state. For that, she was imprisoned twice and narrowly avoided execution.

In the 1985 national election, she campaigned for a seat in the Senate and openly criticized the military government, which led to her arrest and a 10-year prison sentence. She was released after a short time and allowed to leave the country.

The former leader said some of the African countries including Nigeria have already started using the quota system to allot political positions to women. She said this is commendable.

Hope rose when the 35 per cent Affirmation Action bill was introduced for women was introduced in Nigeria in 2017. The bill seeks to zone and provide 35 per cent seats in government for women at the federal level and 20 per cent at the state level.

The 8th National Assembly, in July 2017, however, voted against the bill.

The former Liberian leader also said women have played a remarkable leadership role in the COVID-19 era.

"The leadership roles played by women in many countries during the coronavirus is remarkable and should be celebrated", she said.

She however frowned at the high rate of domestic violence experience mostly by women during the pandemic lockdowns.

She called for action and advocacy towards tackling gender violence.