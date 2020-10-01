South Africa: Makhura Watchful for Second Wave of Covid-19 Infections in Gauteng and Talks Tough On Corruption

analysis

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has warned that the province, which lost over 600,000 jobs during lockdown, cannot afford another surge in coronavirus infections. Meanwhile, the premier continues to talk tough on corruption.

A resurgence in Covid-19 infections would be dire for Gauteng's economy as it seeks to rebuild after losing over 660,000 jobs during the second quarter of the year, said Premier David Makhura on Thursday, 1 October.

"In going forward, the key emphasis is going to be on the economy, I want to emphasise we can't afford a surge in Covid-19 infections. We must focus on keeping the infection rate lower and lower and lower," he said during a briefing by the Covid-19 provincial command council.

Over 219,000 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Gauteng, which has recorded 4,244 deaths. There are currently 19,291 active cases in the province, down from 20,276 a week earlier. Over 1,700 patients are currently in hospital for Covid-19 related illnesses, slightly higher than the 1,629 a week earlier.

Provincial officials have warned that the province could see a second wave of infections during Level 1 of the lockdown, which came into effect on 21 September, 2020. Johannesburg continues to account for the bulk...