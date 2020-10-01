South Africa: The 'She-Cession' - Covid-19 Economy KO's Women in South Africa

1 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The average gender wage gap - the difference between what men and women earn - grew by 46% through the lockdown, researchers find

The NIDS-CRAM survey out this week reveals how the fallout of the pandemic recession has impacted women's employment, household income and wellbeing. The pattern is global where the term "she-cesssion" is used to describe the toll taken on women by economies where growth has fallen to war-time-like lows and where recessions impact women acutely.

It's no different in South Africa as two surveys out this week show.

"Of the estimated three million fewer people employed in April relative to February 2020, two million were women," write Robert Hill and Tim Köhler in the NIDS-CRAM survey. South Africa, with a population of nearly 60 million people, has almost equal numbers of men and women; and with the various policy levers used to bring women into the world of work in the democratic era, they have entered the labour market. But these gains could now be whittled away.

The survey reveals that, like in many countries around the world, women had to scale down their working hours to take care of children as schools and ECD centres...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.