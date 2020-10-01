South Africa: Queer Activist Collective #WeSeeYou Due in Court On Friday for Occupation of Camps Bay House

1 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

The occupation of a Camps Bay home by the queer activist collective #WeSeeYou, advocating safer and affordable housing, has been supported by some and condemned by others. Those who disagree with the activists feel the group's actions undermine LGBTI struggles and contravene the law.

On Friday 18 September, a group of seven low-income and middle-class queer people booked a Camps Bay Airbnb home for three days with no intention of leaving. They say they did this to highlight the lack of safe and affordable housing for queer people.

Days after the queer collective #WeSeeYou activists, got extensive media coverage for refusing to leave the home, they stopped speaking to the media, so Daily Maverick knocked on the door of the luxury home to request an interview.

The house has six bedrooms, a Jacuzzi and views that tourists pay top dollar to enjoy. This writer was allowed to enter.

"We're stressed, tired and anxious," said Xena Scullard, sitting at the dining room table near the balcony, which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean.

Members of the queer activist collective #WeSeeYou Photo: Supplied

"We didn't look at this house and think that this is the one we're going to come to. We saw the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

