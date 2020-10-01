East Africa: Advanced Digital Solutions in Insurance Are No Longer a Thing of the Past Says Equisoft

When you hear the words digital revolution, you envision a grand scale of traditional tasks being edged out and replaced. Whilst this may be true, the digital revolution is a quiet throbbing, it is consistent and is already here in all our local sectors. The insurance sector is no exception. Equisoft tells all about how the modern insurance customer wants "more." But what does "more" entail?

The world has seen multiple revolutions. Now, the digital revolution has etched itself into every corner and crevice of this world. Making it one of the most impactful processes in modern business. Marking a complete shift in our society, we have seen tools that are absolute catalysts for sharing ideas.

Digital transformation is a lot more than just simply adopting and internalising a digital strategy for each of the company's departments. It is in fact about applying digital solutions to every processes across an organisation. This often requires a major restructuring, new tools and new behaviours (on the part of both employees and customers). With regards to Insurance, the change is holistic, extending beyond new applications and digital gadgets. It brings about a completely new level of thinking, "How do you fundamentally re-imagine insurance processes with a foundation by technology?"

This is where Equisoft make a grand entrance. Boost your development efforts with Equisoft's advanced digital solutions for the insurance and wealth management industries, allows for Strategic solutions optimised through a deep understanding of the Insurance sector and its goals and challenges. The solutions are often results-driven designed to streamline processes, increase revenue and engage customers in the constantly changing insurance landscape.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT East Africa Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With over 25 years of proven solutions backed by delivering innovative technology platforms for clients worldwide, Equisoft align themselves as the ideal digital transformation partner. Hence why they partnered with CIO East Africa by sponsoring the recently concluded InsureTech forum. The forum consisted of actionable insights from stakeholders. Agreeing that the Insurance ecosystem is undergoing transformation and innovation like never before, we have seen only the beginning.

Today's insurance companies are facing a perfect storm of three converging factors: the struggle to achieve top-line revenue growth, changing customer needs and expectations, and encroaching technology giants and other new players taking market share from incumbents. In light of these pressures, innovation is a business imperative. This is what the InsureTech forum brought to light.

Fast, intuitive and streamlined digital experiences enable us to live safer and healthier lives. These same expectations are also affecting the entire insurance value chain. Thankfully, technology opens up new opportunities to closes gaps with the help of digital revolution.