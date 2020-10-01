Namibia: Tech Programme for Youth Launched

THE African Pathfinder Leaders Initiative (APLI) is launching a technology programme meant to facilitate skills development opportunities for the Namibian youth to prepare them for the future of work.

The programme also coincides with the not-for-profit organisation's two-year anniversary.

APLI's director of programmes, Hilja Eelu, says young Namibian professionals require the relevant skills to create and improve these systems.

She says this would assist them in improving productivity, efficiency and effectiveness of institutions, systems and processes.

"The APLI tech programme aims to train early-career information technology (IT) enthusiasts in fields relevant to a career in back-office automation. The tech programme will provide three streams of specialised training, which are: business analytics, bot development and solutions architecture," Eelu says.

She says the pilot programme is free of charge and will run from October to December this year, whereby successful candidates will be able to manage the workload in addition to their full-time employment or study.

Eelu says candidates should also consider the programme as an opportunity to expand their skill set or pivot into a career in back-office automation.

The workload is flexible, candidates can work through the material at their own pace, and activities will be monitored online, she says.

"We expect a minimum time commitment of eight hours per week over a period of three months. Our aspiration is that candidates who benefit from the tech programme would go on to add value to the firms and companies they work for by streamlining their operations and improving efficiency to support their main functions."