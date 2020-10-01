Namibia: Nida Board Fired

PUBLIC enterprises minister Leon Jooste has removed the entire board of the state-owned Namibia Industrial Development Agency for, among others, being dishonest.

Jooste confirmed to The Namibian today that he removed the board, consisting of lawyer Frans Kwala, unionist Job Muniaro, Diana van Schalkwyk, Koos van Staden and Uparura Kuvare.

The Namibian understands the removed board members have been replaced by former Nedbank Namibia boss Lionel Matthews, Twapewa Kadhikwa, Sikongo Haihambo and Esmerala Katjiauera.

The Namibian reported in August this year about allegations of irregularities at the agency created to advance Namibia's industrialisation agenda.