Namibia: Nida Board Fired

30 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shinovene Immanuel

PUBLIC enterprises minister Leon Jooste has removed the entire board of the state-owned Namibia Industrial Development Agency for, among others, being dishonest.

Jooste confirmed to The Namibian today that he removed the board, consisting of lawyer Frans Kwala, unionist Job Muniaro, Diana van Schalkwyk, Koos van Staden and Uparura Kuvare.

The Namibian understands the removed board members have been replaced by former Nedbank Namibia boss Lionel Matthews, Twapewa Kadhikwa, Sikongo Haihambo and Esmerala Katjiauera.

The Namibian reported in August this year about allegations of irregularities at the agency created to advance Namibia's industrialisation agenda.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.