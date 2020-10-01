South Africa: Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Invites Public Comments On Grey Dell and Fort Grey Areas in the Eastern Cape

press release

Public consultation on intention to declare grey dell and fort grey areas as natural forest and controlled forests

Public comment has been invited on the intention to declare all the indigenous forests occurring at the Grey Dell and Fort Grey areas in the Eastern Cape, as natural forest and a controlled forest area under the National Forests Act of 1998.

The intention was published by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Ms Barbara Creecy in Government Gazettes 43699 (Notice no 972) and 43700 (Notice no 973), respectively, on Thursday, 10 September 2020.

A natural forest is a group of indigenous trees whose crowns are largely contiguous; or which have been declared by the Minister to be a natural forest under section 7 of the National Forests Act. They must not be destroyed, save in exceptional circumstances where, in the opinion of the Minister, a proposed new land use is preferable in terms of its economic, social or environmental benefits.

"Declaring the identified areas as controlled forests is an urgent measure to avert deforestation and forest degradation caused by, amongst others, illegal activities that have reportedly taken place in the areas. It will also enable forest rehabilitation given that no person may cut, disturb, damage or destroy any indigenous tree in the controlled forest areas," said Minister Creecy.

Furthermore, the declaration requires owners of the identified areas to take a number of steps such as control of access to the land covered by the declaration to prevent entry by unauthorised persons or vehicles; removal of unauthorised structures, dwellings and artefacts associated with informal/illegal settlement; and drafting of a sustainable management plan amongst others.

The areas and properties that fall within the scope of the declaration are considered as an integrated functioning ecosystem, of which some parts have been degraded and deforested, and include all natural wooded land, interspersed open land and plantation patches on the designated properties.

These forests are some of the most significant carbon sinks within the municipal area of Buffalo City, and deforestation is causing emissions of greenhouse gasses that contribute to climate change. The forests are also vitally important for the conservation of biodiversity, with endemic trees and rare wildlife occurring there. Furthermore, the forests contribute towards the portfolio of tourism opportunities within the Metro and the illegal activities are causing safety concerns for visitors.

Members of the public are invited to submit written comments or inputs before close of business on Friday 9 October 2020, to:

The Acting Director-General

Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (Forestry Branch)

Attention: Mr AR Madula

Private Bag X447

Pretoria

0001

By hand: 110 Hamilton Street

Arcadia

0083

By email: amadula@environment.gov.za or sdzivhani@environment.gov.za

The gazettes can be accessed here:

National Forest Act (84/1998): Consultation on the intention to declare the Grey Dell and Fort Grey Forests Areas a controlled forest area under section 17(2) of the Act [G 43699 - GoN 972 nfa_greydellfortgreycontrolledforestdeclaration_g43699gon972

National Forest Act (84/1998): Consultation on intention to declare the Grey Dell and Fort Grey Forests Areas as natural forest under section 7(2) of the Act [G 43700 - GoN 973] nfa_greydellfortgreyforestdeclaration_g43700gon973