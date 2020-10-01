Namibia: Exceptionally Weak Economic Performance Reflected During Second Quarter - Central Bank

1 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The pandemic has seen the slow growth in tourism, transport, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, construction, and mining sectors during the second quarter of 2020, a new report by the Bank of Namibia indicates.

The central bank noted in the latest quarterly bulletin that very weak activity was reflected in the collapse in passenger arrivals in the tourism sector and lower cargo volumes in the transport sector, while lower output was registered in the manufacturing sector, and real turnover in the wholesale and retail trade sector also declined.

Moreover, the construction sector activity also slowed due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, in the agriculture sector, livestock marketing activity declined as a result of farmers restocking during the period under review.

Signs of improvement were, however, observed in the communication sector during the period under review, the central bank said.

Furthermore, Namibia's inflation rate decelerated further during the second quarter of 2020, due to a lower inflation for housing, transport, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

Meanwhile, the BoN said that the global economy is expected to record a deeper recession in 2020 than previously projected, but then to recover in 2021. The International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook for June 2020 projects global real output to contract by 4.9% in 2020, its worst recession since the Great Depression, and more severe than during the 2008/2009 global financial crises.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.