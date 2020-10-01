Namibia: Okatana, Oshakati West Councillors Fail to Make Cut

30 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Swapo's councillors for Okatana and Oshakati West constituencies have been eliminated from their respective district conferences, which elected candidates for the upcoming regional council elections.

At Okatana, incumbent Rosalia Shilenga failed to garner the majority of votes, with delegates opting for 47-year-old Edmund Iishuwa, while Andreas Johannes lost out to Aram Martin.

Other contestants who lost to Iishuwa include Swapo regional mobiliser in Oshana Magdalena Hango and Andreas Henok.

Martin previously served as the councillor for Ompundja constituency between 1997 and 1999, and later as the first councillor for Oshakati West, where he has been a councillor for 15 years - between 2000 and 2015.

In addition, Martin was also a member of the National Council for 11 years until he left office in 2015. The other contestants who lost to Martin at Oshakati West are Turkie Tobias and Selma Shigwedha.

In addition to those who were eliminated over the weekend, Uuvudhiya constituency councillor Amutenya Ndahafa had earlier indicated he will not partake in the upcoming elections slated for November.

The outcome of the various districts was confirmed by the Swapo regional coordinator Samuel Nelongo.

Nelongo said the region has so far only held district conferences in five constituencies.

The remaining constituencies will be done by 4 October 2020.

The remaining constituencies are Ondangwa Rural, Okaku, Oshakati East, Okatyali and Uuvudhiya.

Nelongo said Uukwiyu-Uushona constituency councillor Andreas Amundjindi was not contested.

"There were four nominees; however, two withdrew and another was disqualified, leaving Amundjindi as the sole candidate," said Nelongo.

So far, Ondangwa's Urban constituency councillor Leonard Negonga and Ongwediva's Andreas Uutoni will contest again this year.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.