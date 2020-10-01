Namibia: Development Bank Appoints Eiman As Head of SME Division

1 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Seasoned veteran of business finance, Robert Eiman, has taken over the reigns at the Development Bank of Namibia's SME Finance department.

The move to place the department under a head follows the bank's resumption of SME activities in 2018. The department was previously managed by acting head, Hellen Amupolo.

Eiman was formerly acting head of Investments at DBN. His experience in the field of SMEs is augmented by experience as head of SMEs at FNB Namibia. He holds an MBA (UNAM) and various certificates from the Institute of Bankers.

Under this new position, Eiman will manage the skills-based facility for young professionals and artisans which is housed in the SME function, as well as the apex micro-lending facility. The apex micro-lending facility makes capital available for micro-lenders with a beneficial development impact to lend onwards to the public.

Eiman said that the operational emphasis will be to strengthen due diligence on applications. He noted that the recession and the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that it is vital that applicants show the best possible prospects of success. This he added will secure the financial wellbeing of owners, as well as their employees.

According to him the aim of strengthened due diligence is to ensure that businesses financed by DBN have strong prospects of success. However, Eiman acknowledged, the bank will at its own discretion, do what it can to assist businesses facing challenges.

Caption: Robert Eiman, head of the Development Bank of Namibia's SME Finance department.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.