Zimbabwe: Migrate to Digital Trading, SMEs Urged

1 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Players in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector can enhance and better understand market needs if they embrace digital trading, a report by a local think-tank, SIVIO Institute suggest.

This comes after SIVIO Institute recorded massive revenue losses within the sector during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The report suggest that due to failure to constantly keep in touch with their clientele during lockdown, 32 percent of SMEs surveyed shutdown their businesses while 62.77 percent of SMEs lost revenue of between USD1,000 and USD3,000.

Presenting the way forward for small enterprises in a world with COVID-19, the institute indicated digital trading as key to customer retainment.

"A key issue for MSMEs coming out of this study was the loss of customers and associated revenue. This issue could be solved with simple training on applications and digital functions that can keep businesses in touch with their customers.

"Contagious diseases such as COVID 19 are predicted by the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board in their 2019 report to be a recurring feature of our future, meaning more preparation is necessary across all sectors to prepare for similar health emergencies. For MSMEs, a new understanding of technology must become the workplace norm," reads the report.

The report further implies that digital migration of MSMEs will fast track growth within some arms of government as they seek to catch up.

"So, going into the future MSMEs need a new and robust understanding of how to trade on digital markets and improve their access to financial services online. This demand will also affect the line Ministry for MSMES shifting its use of digital technology to create entrepreneurship databases or engage enterprises using digital platforms.

"Their (government arms) use of technology could expand to following up on enterprises using digital technology to ensure that funds disbursed in time of crises reach the right recipients and are spent on the agreed-on initiatives," suggests the report.

However, fears are that efficient use of digital platforms may be hampered by the age-old Zimbabweans and the question of data affordability.

90% of businesses in Zimbabwe are in the informal sector and the closure of these businesses for several months since the end of March had a significant impact on the productivity of small enterprises.

COVID-19MicroSIVIO InstituteSmall and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.