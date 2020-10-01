Namibia: Fourth Consignment of Chinese Medical Equipment Lands in Windhoek

1 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, this week received a large consignment of medical equipment from the Chinese Ambassador, HE Zang Yiming.

This is the fourth official donation from China to Namibia, bringing to more than N$52 million the value of all medical goods donated by the Chinese Government, enterprises and staff this year alone.

This week's consignment comprises 30,000 masks, 10 oxygenerators, 20 ventilators and 100 thermometers. It follows the 29 batches of equipment donated previously.

At the handover ceremony, the Deputy Prime Minister said "this donation will go a long way further to help strengthen our health system in providing the highest quality care, and empower communities during these difficult times. The support by the Government of China in fighting Covid-19 will assist Namibia to be successful in responding to this unprecedented global health crisis."

The Ambassador said "In the face of non-traditional security threats such as public health, all countries, big or small, rich or poor, should strengthen our solidarity and cooperation to cope better with risks and challenges and protect the global village in which we live together."

"May I also take this opportunity to thank the Honourable Minister of Health and Social Services and all frontline workers that include doctor, nurses, social workers, pharmacist, drivers, and essential workers for their enormous efforts in fighting Covid-19," said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, health experts in Namibia have held five teleconferences with their Chinese counterparts to learn from their experience to contain the virus.

The Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, HE Zang Yiming (left) and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, taking care of the formalities for Namibia to receive its fourth consignment of medical equipment from the Chinese Government.

