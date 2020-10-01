Zimbabwe: Khupe Fights for Harvest House Ownership

1 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has claimed that it is still in charge of the highly disputed Harvest Houses despite losing control earlier in the week after some youths claiming to be from the MDC 2014 structures occupied the party offices.

The youths say they will not leave the offices until Khupe and Nelson Chamisa of MDC Alliance address their differences which led to their split in 2018 prior to the elections.

In a statement, the Khupe faction said the ownership of the party house was decided in the courts in June 2020 hence there should be no qualms over the rightful owners.

"It is based on that court ruling that we secured an eviction order from the same courts. The police are now seized with the matter and are now waiting for instructions from the DISPOL. We are certain the execution order will be anytime soon," reads the statement.

Khupe also warned the youths who are involved that they should face the full wrath of law.

"We warn those participating in this serious illegal of occupation of MRT that they will face the full wrath of war. Our youth who have been misled into participating in this illegality will be subjected to the party's disciplinary organ and any action will be guided by the party's constitution," the statement added.

Recently, MDC-T Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora made allegations that Chamisa is funding the 2014 structures.

He also claimed that these youths are being sponsored by the ZANU PF Generation-40 (G40) function which was ousted in 2017 when president Emmerson Mnangagwa took over.

However, Paul Gorekore, who was in the MDC 2014 structures as Harare Youth Chairperson said the youths are only occupying Harvest House to unite the party.

He also said that every leader from the 2014 structures should make efforts to map the way forward for the party.

"Now we are preparing for the by-elections and we can not go to any election with double candidates. The party is divided and we want our leaders to unite," said Gorekore while addressing the media inside Harvest House on Wednesday.

Douglas MwonzoraMDC-TMDCANelson ChamisaPaul GorekoreThokozani Kupe

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.