South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Condemns Shooting of 6 in Site C, Khayelitsha

1 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, condemns in the strongest terms the reported shooting which took place yesterday at a home in Solomon Tsuku street in Site C, Khayelitsha at approximately 4pm. It is reported that six people were killed and four wounded who have subsequently been hospitalized.

Minister Fritz was alerted to this gravely concerning incident following his attendance at SAPS' memorial service for Lieutenant Colonel Kinnear held yesterday.

Minister Fritz said, "I wish to condemn this incident in the strongest terms. It is reported that police were called out at approximately 4pm as an unknown gunman entered the Solomon Tsuku home and began shooting. Six men succumbed to their wounds and four were injured. SAPS reported that the motive was unclear."

Minister Fritz added, "I call on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigation. We cannot sit by idly and allow violent crime to undermine the safety of our communities. Anyone with information should immediately come forward and report such to their local SAPS station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the tip-off function on the MySAPS cellphone application."

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the family members and loved ones of those who were brutally killed in yesterday's shooting. Violence has absolutely no place in our society. I further wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the shooting," said Minister Fritz.

Minister Fritz continued, "I was alerted to this incident following SAPS' memorial service held for Lieutenant Colonel Kinnear yesterday. As a province and provincial government, we are deeply saddened by the loss of this exceptional police officer. I again extend my heartfelt condolences to the Kinnears during this difficult time and call on SAPS to focus their energies on ensuring that those responsible for his death face the full might of the law as an attack on our police service is an attack on the state."

