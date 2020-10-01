South Africa: Letlhabile Rapist Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

1 October 2020
The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, welcomed the life sentence handed down to 33-year-old Johannes Toi Joubert, by the Brits Regional Court on Wednesday, 30 September 2020.

The sentence emanates from the apprehension of the accused on Monday, 03 August 2015, at his house in Centreville section, Letlhabile, outside Brits, for three counts of rape.

According to information presented before the court, Joubert targeted minor victims between the ages of 8 and16. As part of the method of committing the crimes, the accused hid and waited for unsuspecting school going children in the bushy and secluded areas of Maboloka Village, Centreville and Block F. He would then grab and verbally threatened the children before raping them. Following intensive investigation, the accused was linked with three cases that were reported between May 2014 and October 2015, through forensic evidence.

The accused was found not guilty on two counts of rape.

General Sello Kwena lauded the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Boitumelo Rakabe from the Brits Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, for a job well done.

