South Africa: Mdantsane Police Seek a Teenager, Lisakhanya Pota Following Kidnapping Report

1 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mdantsane police seek public assistance to locate the alleged kidnapped teenager Lisakhanya Pota who was last seen sleeping in his NU3 shack, Mdantsane on Monday, 28 September 2020 at about 23:15.

Lisakhanya Pota, 19 years was reported by his mother to the police on Tuesday, 29 September 2020. It is further alleged that an unknown men kidnapped him in his NU3 shack, Mdantsane and also took his television set.

The motive behind the incident is unknown, police are investigating a case of house robbery and kidnapping.

Anyone who might be able to assist the police with information to find Lisakhanya Pota can contact the investigating officer, Detective Mncedisi Balitafa on 083 948 5591 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

