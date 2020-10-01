South Africa: Memel Police Station Closed Due to Covid-19 Related Incidents

press release

The police station in Memel is closed after a case of Covid 19 virus was detected.

The community serviced by the said police station is advised that the Community Service Centre will temporarily operate as follows:

Memel CSC to operate from the Detective offices close to the police station and the Acting Station Commander can be contacted at 082 466 7760

The building will be decontaminated for the duration of the closure and members will be subjected to necessary Covid 19 related protocols.

Communities will be informed once they are operational again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the closure.