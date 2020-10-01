South Africa: Police On the Heels of Escapees

1 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A Task Team that has been established to track, trace and re-arrest the seven (7) suspects who escaped from lawful police custody at Elliot SAPS last night, 30 September 2020 at 18:45 has made a breakthrough with the re-arrest of one (1) suspect, aged 21.

It is alleged that the seven escapees overpowered the police officers, robbed an official state firearm from the members and fled on foot. Shots were also fired randomly as they fled and no injuries were reported.

Police are warning the community members not to try and re-arrest the escapees as they are armed and dangerous but urge them to report their whereabouts to the nearest police station.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escapees is urged to share information anonymously by calling Investigation Officer, Detective Sgt Lifa Gqosha on 082 8132 217. Information can also be shared on SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111 or My SAPS App. All shared information will be treated strict confidentially.

The six escapees who are still at large have been identified as follows:-

1. Lihle Rashula

2. Dumisanu Tom

3. Inga Nkompela

4. Sfundo Sothondoshe

5. Yophi Samkelo Rasmeni

6. Phakamani Phoswayo

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said she is happy the rearrested was effected within few hours of escape, saying, "I urge the Task Team to work tirelessly to ensure all escapees are recaptured and put behind bars. We urge the public to work with us through sharing of information."

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.