South Africa: Police On the Heels of Escapees

press release

A Task Team that has been established to track, trace and re-arrest the seven (7) suspects who escaped from lawful police custody at Elliot SAPS last night, 30 September 2020 at 18:45 has made a breakthrough with the re-arrest of one (1) suspect, aged 21.

It is alleged that the seven escapees overpowered the police officers, robbed an official state firearm from the members and fled on foot. Shots were also fired randomly as they fled and no injuries were reported.

Police are warning the community members not to try and re-arrest the escapees as they are armed and dangerous but urge them to report their whereabouts to the nearest police station.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escapees is urged to share information anonymously by calling Investigation Officer, Detective Sgt Lifa Gqosha on 082 8132 217. Information can also be shared on SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111 or My SAPS App. All shared information will be treated strict confidentially.

The six escapees who are still at large have been identified as follows:-

1. Lihle Rashula

2. Dumisanu Tom

3. Inga Nkompela

4. Sfundo Sothondoshe

5. Yophi Samkelo Rasmeni

6. Phakamani Phoswayo

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said she is happy the rearrested was effected within few hours of escape, saying, "I urge the Task Team to work tirelessly to ensure all escapees are recaptured and put behind bars. We urge the public to work with us through sharing of information."