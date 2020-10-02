Kenya: Kamworor Opts Out of World Half Marathon Championship

Nairobi — Geoffrey Kamworor's hunt for a fourth World Half Marathon Championship has been put on hold after he confirmed he will not compete at the rescheduled 2020 edition set for Gdynia, Poland on October 17.

Kamworor has just recently returned to training after a freak motorbike accident during a routine morning run in Eldoret in June.

"I don't feel ready physically to compete again and so I have made the decision not to defend my title," Kamworor told Capital Sport.

He added; "I have just recently resumed training on the road, but I don't feel like what I have done is sufficient to go into a Championship. The body is yet to pick up good levels of fitness and we have decided with my coaching team that I should not risk."

Kamworor was operated on after he was hit by a motorbike as he did his morning run.

Kamworor has won the World Half Marathon Championship three times in a row and was optimistic of going for a fourth crown this year.

"Of course I am disappointed that I will not compete but it's a good decision. I know the title will remain in Kenya and I am confident the team that will be named by Athletics Kenya will do a good job," he further stated.

Meanwhile, as he continues to focus on his full recovery and with eyes fixated on the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, Kamworor will be watching keenly as his training partner Eliud Kipchoge competes at the London Marathon on Sunday.

"Despite the fact that the training program was hugely disrupted by COVID-19, he has trained really well. I have been with him the last few weeks and I can confidently say that he is ready for the job. I am sure he will clinch victory on Sunday," Kamworor disclosed.

On whether a shot at another world record is imminent with the change in the set up for the race, Kamworor does not rule out anything.

"It is different of courseand with that, anything can happen. There will be fast times but let's see how he runs," Kamworor offered.