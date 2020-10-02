Kenya: Nzoia Sugar Drops Nine Players to Create Room for New Signings

Kenyan Premier League side Nzoia Sugar has parted ways with nine players as it seeks to reinforce its squad for the 2020/21 new Football Kenya Federation Premier League season.

Nzoia chairman Evans Kadenge has announced that the club will be recruiting new players before the new season kicks off. He said the nine players were axed due to performance while others were deemed surplus to the squad.

The dropped players include custodian Faraj Kabali, Mohamed Nigol, Robert Abonga, Masoud Juma and Abraham Kikpogei.

Ugandan imports Borizi Kwezi, Jeremiah Wanjala and Vincent Odongo have also been shown the door. Odongo has already officially joined Kariobangi Sharks.

The club has on the other hand acquired the services of Moses Mudavadi and Cliff Kasuti, who signed a one-year contract from coastal side Bandari.

Other new players acquired by the club are former KCB striker Erick Otieno and Felix Oluoch from Posta Rangers.

YOUNG TALENT

"We have released these players and we are in the process of signing new players. e intend to bring experienced players who will help steer the club to success next season," Kadenge said.

Coach Sylvester Mulukurwa said the team is currently sourcing for young talented players from Western Kenya region.

"We have brought in some experienced players and are now hunting for young talent in readiness for the next season. Our target for next season is to finish in the top five bracket," said Mulukrwa who was hired in August.

The Bungoma-based side narrowly escaped relegation given that they stood at position 15 as at March 16 when the league was suspended as a containment measure for the coronavirus pandemic.