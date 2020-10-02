Kenya: KeNHA Heeds Public Plea, Says Iconic Fig Tree on Waiyaki Way Will Be Transplanted

1 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has caved in to public outcry and announced plans to transplant and relocate an iconic Fig tree that had been earmarked for felling to pave way for the Nairobi Expressway.

The authority said that the magnificent tree that stands at the junction of Mpaka Road and Waiyaki Way will soon find a new home.

KeNHA said the move is part of its environmental conservation efforts, although they fell short of revealing where the tree will be relocated to.

"This iconic fig tree sits right at the center of the Nairobi Expressway operation area. We have planned to transplant and relocate the tree to a new location as part of our environmental conservation efforts," said KeNHA.

FELLING OF TREES

The announcement came in the wake of a public outcry over the felling of trees along Nairobi's Waiyaki Way at Westlands to pave way for the construction of Nairobi Expressway.

In the last four weeks a number of trees have been felled along the busy road. Some of the trees that have been cut down include Grevillea and Nandi Flame.

The Nairobi Expressway project is expected to be complete by December 2022, to possibly bring to an end Nairobi's infamous traffic congestion.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

