Nigeria: Until Govt Pays Our Seven Months Salaries, Strike Continues - ASUU Insists

Vanguard
ASUU VS Govt.
1 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan — The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is not ready to suspend its ongoing strike until government pays outstanding three-to-seven months withheld salaries and approves University Transparency and Accountability Solutions (UTAS) among other demands.

ASUU in a statement released by the Zonal Coordinator of the Ibadan Zone, Professor Ade Adejumo, faulted the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, saying he lied that government was not owing lecturers any salary on a TV broadcast.

According to ASUU, federal government agencies have been footdragging on early resolution of the ongoing strike anchored on implementation of outstanding components of 2009 FG-ASUU agreement, revitalisation funding of Universities, unpaid earned academic allowances and renegotiation of the agreement for upward review of salaries of lecturers to conform with contemporary reality.

ASUU stated that postcolonial Nigerian governments' attack on the education sector contributes to the underdevelopment of the nation adding that this is why the government has become a shadow of itself.

"It should be noted that ASUU went on strike as a result of the combination of three inter-related factors: Nigerian governments' increasing anti-labour policies and the history of sabotage in the education sector and the government's refusal to honour the agreement reached with the union for revitalisation of public sector universities."

Professor Adejumo added that "ASUU is particularly disappointed because we assumed that the government's public outlook was based on the anti-corruption constantly orchestrated by this government."

The ASUU boss accused Buhari led Government of allegedly being insensitive to education and for the inhuman treatment of lecturers.

"We are pained and disturbed that the honourable Minister of Labour and Employment does not seem to be aware that the salaries of the nations academic staff in the public universities have not been paid for upward of three to seven months".

"For the benefit of Nigerians, ASUU wishes to state that in sharp contrast to President Buhari's directive on University Transparency and Accountability Solutions (UTAS), the respective government agencies involved are deliberately delaying its endorsement for implementation."

"The ministries involved may wish to know that the inhumane treatment that ASUU is being subjected to has further emboldened us to rescue the soul of Nigeria's public University education."

The Union stated that the ongoing strike would not be called off until government proactively responded to the demands of the union and made knowledge industry a priority.

"Hence, the government and the ministries involved need to do the needful, i.e. meet with ASUU in order for academic activities to resume. The starting point for this is the payment of withheld salaries of academics in Nigeria's public universities," ASUU stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.