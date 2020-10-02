Botswana: Majwe Mining,Dfrr Donate Trees

1 October 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Olekantse Sennamose

Jwaneng — Botswana loses about 118 000 hectares of forests annually, which have to be replaced to avoid deforestation.

Speaking at a tree planting activity at Thankane recently, Department of Forestry and Range Resources director, Ms Baitshepi Babusi-Hill said such was the reason the department set itself a target of planting 150 000 trees annually.

She hailed Majwe Mining for sponsoring the activity, saying said it would come in handy to assist government to combat deforestation.

"It is very good that companies such as Majwe Mining whose core business naturally affects the environment, especially forests, has found it fit to consider tree planting in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) exercise," she said.

Ms Babusi-Hill also said the plants would hopefully assist the three beneficiary villages of Thankane, Sekoma and Samane as they sit in environments that were mostly deserts.

She commended Majwe Mining for its past related projects, and said the company was very handy in ensuring that the department's mandate was lived and not just spoken.

She also promised the communities of the three villages that her department would always be available for advice whenever needed.

Majwe Mining deputy project director, Mr Caster Mothibedi said the company was honoured to be assisting the three villages, promising that it would not be the last time that they extended a helping hand to them.

He said that the gesture was a continuation of the company's corporate social responsibility even in places far from its spheres of influence that it has been engaged in since its formation in 2011.

He said that the company's assistance to the community was also a way of recognising that such communities played an important part not only in the company's existence, but its success.

Mr Mothibedi applauded the forestry department for partnering with his company and said that they decided on trees because of their symbiotic relationship with humans on a daily basis.

"Apart from giving us the air we breathe, trees also provide shelter and fruits and they also help prevent soil degradation. We also ensured that we selected trees that were the most suitable for the desert conditions in the three villages," he said.

The area MP, Mr Mephato Reatile advised the villages to ensure maximum benefits were derived from the trees, especially that among them were fruit trees whose fruits could be sold for profit.

He also hailed Majwe Mining and said that the company's good track record was visible in the area as even non-employees had enjoyed its generosity. Majwe Mining and the Department of Forestry and Range Resources donated a total of about 400 trees that would be shared between the three villages.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.