Tanzania: CCM Lays Accent On Elders Agenda

AS the world marked the International Day of Older Persons on Thursday, in Tanzania where General Election campaigns gather pace, the issues of free treatment and improved social services to elders topped the ruling CCM campaigns agenda.

CCM presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli, began his another day of campaign trail, seeking a second term in office by honouring Tanzanian elders.

"I recognise the presence of our elders from this region representing all Tanzanian older persons. Today (yesterday), is the International Day of Older Persons; I thank all of you (elders) for parenting us, caring and protecting us," this was how the incumbent President Magufuli remarked as he started his day in Songwe Region.

While in Tunduma District, Dr Magufuli stressed that the day was important and could not pass without him saying anything.

"We are all a result of older persons, this is why the issues of elders are well addressed in our election manifesto from 142nd to 145th page, the aim is to ensure that the elders are protected," he stated.

Speaking over what he has done during his first five-year term in improving welfare of the elders, Dr Magufuli said his government has increased the number of older persons with identity cards for free treatment from 213,025 in 2015 to 1,042, 403, this year.

"We have also controlled killings of older people by directing security organs to deal with the issue of safety of the group and other Tanzanians," he said.

During the past five years, the government established a total of 2,335 windows in health centres specifically for providing services to elders.

"I would like to assure the elders that as we celebrate the Day of Older Persons, we will continue protecting the elders... Even my mother is too old, she is over 80 years and she can't even feed herself," he explained.

With every candidate showing determination to get to the leadership positions, the 'Daily News' revisited some political parties' manifestos to establish what they have promised to offer with regard to issues of older persons.

The CCM's manifesto says that in provision of social welfare services to elders, it will in the next five years strengthen free treatment services to the group.

The party also seeks to improve basic services to vulnerable elders accommodated in special camps run by the government and the private sector, including repairing and building new infrastructures of the camps.

The ruling CCM further writes in its manifesto that it would propagate implementation of strategy of eradicating abuses and killings of older people.

If re-elected to lead the government, the CCM further pledges to establish elders' councils across the country and widen scope of pensions to senior citizens.

In one of his campaign rallies, last week, CCM presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, promised upgrading the pension scheme by either raising the amount payable or reducing the age criteria if elected in the October 28th polls.

"It will all depend on our performance of the economy...we may increase the monthly pension from the current 20,000/- or reduce the age from 70 to even 60 years," Dr Mwinyi said as he fielded questions from traders and porters at Mkokotoni market on Monday, while on his campaign style to meet identified groups of potential voters.

President Shein has during his tenure introduced the 20,000/- monthly old age pension for all senior citizens above 70 years.

The Indian Ocean's semi-autonomous archipelago has already legalised the universal pension scheme through the passage of the Elderly Affairs Bill in March this year. And, President Shein has since last June signed the bill into law.

According to Tanzania's 2019 demographics profile, Tanzanians aging from 55 years and above account for about 6.5 per cent of the total population.