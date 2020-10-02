Tanzania: Hilaly - CCM Govt Transforms Lives

FIVE ambitious projects that have been implemented by the fifth phase government have greatly transformed lives and brought better services closer to Sumbawanga Municipality residents in Rukwa region.

CCM Parliamentary candidate for Sumbawanga Urban Constituency, Mr Aish Hilaly, while seeking votes in different areas in Sumbawanga on Wednesday, cited roads and water development projects to have transformed the lives, adding that his party has all the reasons to be reelected.

Expounding Mr Hilaly, who is seeking re-election for a third term, said Sumbawanga Town residents have every reasons to smile after CCM government pumped in 32bn- into a project to address water problem that used to bother them.

According to Mr Hilaly, when the feasibility study for the water project was being carried out in Sumbawanga Urban, its population was average, but as days counted it increased and that prompted President John Magufuli to allocate them another 480m/- to extend the scheme to cover Majumba Sita,Kasisiwe and Majengo areas.

On health, he said that two modern public health centres have been constructed at Mazwi right at the center of Sumbawanga Town and Katumba, about 12kms away from Sumbawanga Town.

"The fifth administration also allocated funds for the construction of district health facility at Isofu area in the outskirts of Sumbawanga Town with other plans being made to fund two other health facilities whose constructions are scheduled to take off during 2020/21 Financial Year (FY)," said the aspirant.

He further revealed that until May 2020, Sumbawanga Municipality had received over 29.4 bn/- through Urban Local Government Strengthening Program (ULGSP) that financed the construction of roads to the tarmac level, besides a parking area at Utengule in bid to reduce traffic jam in Sumbawanga Town.

Another project involved the construction of a modern bus terminal at Katumba- Azimio that is ongoing.

"Over 890m/- has been spent to construct 11.5 km road stretch to tarmac level and the parking slot with a capacity to accommodate between 40 and 45 lorries per day. In the project, more than 9.03 bn/- will finance the first and second phase construction of the modern bus terminal envisioned to help the Municipal Council raise its revenue collections to over 1bn/- per year," he added.

However, Mr Hillaly reminded the residents that for the past eight years, Sumbawanga Municipal residents had never experienced any power problem as a result of some four big generators installed there in 2012, because the CCM government cares for them.

In the course, he asked them to vote the party enmasse on 28th October.

Mr Hillaly faces opposition from five aspirants including Ms Doris Kafuku (NCCR--MAGEUZI), who is the only woman in the history of legislative election in Sumbawanga Urban Constituency.

Others on the list are Shadrack Malila (Chadema), Suleiman Abdallah Sinani (ACT Wazalendo) and Michael Lubuva (UDP), who has yet to launch his election campaigns officially so far.