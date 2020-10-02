Kenyan Ace Makes Winning Start in the U.S.

Kenyan international Tobias Otieno played the entire match as USL league One side Union Omaha beat Fort Lauderdale (Inter Miami II) 3-2 at the Inter Miami CF Stadium in Florida Thursday morning.

Austin Panchot opened the scoring for Union Omaha on 25 minutes but Venezuelan midfielder Eduardo Jose leveled matters for Fort Lauderdale just before the break.

On resumption Evan Conway put Omaha on the lead once again but Fort Lauderdale equalised again through Felipe Valencia in the 55th minute. Ethan Vanacore-Decker scored the winning goal for Union Omaha six minutes to time.

Otieno, who officially joined the team mid-last month, was excited with his debut and is eager to doing better in upcoming matches.

"I enjoyed the game and was very delighted to finally make my debut for Union Omaha. It was a very tough match but we got the three points and I was happy with that," the former Gor Mahia midfielder told Nation Sport.

Omaha coach Jay Mims was happy with the fact the team bounced back with a win after losing four matches on the trot and is convinced they still have a chance to win the league.

"Who knows what will happen in the coming games? The league is very competitive and a lot could happen in the next round of matches. We are firmly in the race," he is quoted as saying by the Omaha World Herald.

The result sees Omaha move up the standings to third with 19 points from 12 matches. Up next for Omaha is a home game against eighth-placed Tormenta on Sunday at the Werner Park in Nebraska.