Kenya: Why Late Bloomer Cherono Can't Wait to Compete in Valencia

1 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

Boston Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono can afford a smile after he was named among the elite athletes for the Valencia Marathon set for December 6.

Cherono agonisingly watched as two races he was looking forward to competing in were cancelled before the 2020 Olympics Games were also postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Chicago Marathon champion had been named in Team Kenya's marathon squad for the Summer Games.

Boston Marathon that was to be held in April was cancelled before Chicago Marathon also suffered the same fate leaving the 32-year-old Cherono in the cold.

"It has been a long wait for me and I'm happy because finally there is light at the end of the tunnel. Waiting for a whole year to compete is torture but we can't blame anyone because this was due to the virus," the Rosa Associati Management athlete said.

Cherono, who shifted his training base to Iten from Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet after the camp was closed in compliance with the Kenyan government's coronavirus guidelines, said that he has been training in anticipation for a chance to compete before the year ends.

"After the two races were cancelled, I was disappointed but went on with my training. Today, I can smile because I have been named as one of the participants in Valencia Marathon," he said.

Strong team

The Valencia Marathon organisers have selected a strong team that comprises of Ethiopia's Birhanu Legese (2:02:48) - who is the third fastest man in the distance behind Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopia' Kenenisa Bekele.

Kipchoge and Bekele, who are only separated by two seconds, go head-to-head in the London Marathon on Sunday.

Also in the list is the defending champion Kinde Atanaw (2:03:51), Turkey's Kaan Kigen (2:04:16) and Lelisa Desisa (2:04:45) who is also the world marathon champion.

"If you look at the starting list, the Ethiopians have very good times and that tells you the race will be tough. I still have two months to prepare for the race and I'm looking forward to a good race," added Cherono.

In the women category, Kenya's New York Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei will be joined by compatriots World Half Marathon record holder (women only) Peres Jepchirchir, Joan Chelimo and debutante Fancy Chemutai.

Jepkosgei, who was in the initial list of elite athletes for the London Marathon in April, said that she was happy that she will be competing again after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have been training well and I'm going to finalise my preparations in the next two months," said Jepkosgei.

Jepchirchir said that she is happy her season has kicked off well after exploits in the Prague Half Marathon early this month where she managed to run her personal best 1:05:34 which is also a world record time.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.