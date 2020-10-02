Kenya: Official Wants FKF Electoral Board Chair Tikolo Arrested

A candidate in the ongoing Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections has moved to court seeking an arrest warrant against the Electoral Board chairperson Kentice Tikolo and her team.

In court papers seen by Nation Sport, Hassan Abdi Ahmed, the outgoing FKF Garissa branch vice-chairperson, says Tikolo and other Board members comprising Samuel Karanja and Alfred Ndinya, organised elections in the county last weekend despite a court order temporarily stopping the exercise.

Ahmed, through his lawyer Bashir Suleiman, also accuses Tikolo of issuing a winners certificate to Salat Abdullahi despite another order by the Chief Magistrate Employment Division Court barring the Board from accepting the results of the elections.

"There appears to be no rule of law in the way the entire exercise (elections) has been conducted. I hope those who have disobeyed the law will be held to account," said Suleiman.

Tikolo was not available for comment but Nation Sport has established the Garissa County polls have been marred by legal battles including three court cases, which led to the postponement of the initial election date.

In these cases, Ahmed and Salat's camps have tussled over the voter's register, with each claiming 18 and 28 clubs respectively, are eligible to vote.

The county was initially slated to hold polls on September 19 but that didn't happen after the initial order barring the polls by the courts.

Tikolo and her team then unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate a truce between the warring camps.

Suleiman now says the Electoral Board went on to conduct elections in the county last weekend under the code North East South branch in which Salat was reportedly elected the chairman with 18 votes, while his opponents scored zero.

Meanwhile, the football body's national elections are set for October 17, with Tikolo expected to release a convocation for FKF's Special General Meeting (SGM) this week.

The validity of this elections have been challenged at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) for the third straight time in the past year, with the hearing date set for Monday.