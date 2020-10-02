Uganda: EC Extends Deadline for Nomination of Mayors, Councilors

1 October 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Joseph Tumwesigye

The Electoral Commission has extended the period for nomination of candidates aspiring for positions in the Local government councils for four days.

According to a statement released by the Electoral commission's spokesperson, Paul Bukenya, the extension is as a result of high numbers of aspirants at the nomination centres.

"In accordance with the powers vested in the Commission under Section 50 of the Electoral Commission Act, the Electoral Commission has taken a decision to extend the nomination exercise," the EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi said in the statement.

The nomination exercise for those aspiring to take positions in the Local Government councils had initially been scheduled to end on October 1, 2020. With the extension, the exercise will now close on Monday, October 5, 2020.

The nomination of Local government candidates including councillors, division mayors and Lord mayors of 146 districts/cities across the country commenced on September 21, 2020.

In Kampala, the exercise has been characterized by heavy police presence to ensure it goes smoothly.

The Police deployed heavily at the Electoral Commission regional offices, in Kampala, ahead of the nomination of three candidates vying for the Kampala Lord Mayoral position on Wednesday.

However, the nomination exercise will continue to be conducted at the venues indicated below, during the said, beginning at 9.00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 pm on each day.

District/City Chairpersons and Councilors: 2nd - 5th October 2020 at the respective district headquarters.

Municipality/City Division Chairpersons and Councilors: 2nd -5th October 2020 at the respective district headquarters·

Sub County/Town//Municipal Div., Chairpersons and Councilors: 2nd -5th October 2020 at the respective County headquarters

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.