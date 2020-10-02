Nigeria: Govt to Celebrate 60 Sports Icons

2 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

As part of activities to celebrate Nigeria's 60 years Independence anniversary, the Federal Government has concluded arrangements to recognize 60 sports icons that have won laurels for the country in the last 60 years.

According to a statement by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, the decision to honour the 60 icons is in line with the dictum of one line of our national anthem that the labour of our heroes shall never be in vain.

"The last 60 years has seen remarkably attainment in Sports by great sports men and women . These individuals and teams brought glory and honour to our fatherland. They therefore need to be symbolically honoured as a mark of appreciation for their selfless service.

"By this recognition, the athletes will feel fulfilled and the younger generation would get motivated to emulate them. Some are living, while others are late. "What is important is that these icons are getting well deserved recognition," the statement noted.

The voting process through various platforms would end on October 8th, while a committee would pick the final 60 sports icons from the pool of those nominated.

The event is expected to kick off on October 16th at the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja where pictures of the selected icons would be on display for 60 days.

