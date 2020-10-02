Tanzania: Kigoma Urged to Capitalise On Fertiliser Initiative

1 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Kigoma

KIGOMA District Commissioner Samson Anga has called upon Kigoma farmers to take advantage of Yara fertiliser initiative to increase agricultural production.

Yara International, has set aside 12,500 tonnes of fertilisers valued at 16.5bn/- to be distributed without charges to Tanzanian farmers to boost maize and paddy harvests.

DC Anga said if Kigoma residents take seriously the Yara initiative, the region will be on the road to food self-sufficiency and people will increase their disposable income.

Earlier, YARA Tanzania's Commercial Manager for Western Zone, Mr Phillipo Mwakipesile said, "This is the only opportunity where farmers can get free of charge YARA Mila cereal fertilizer,"

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.