Tanzania: Kigoma Urged to Capitalise On Fertiliser Initiative

KIGOMA District Commissioner Samson Anga has called upon Kigoma farmers to take advantage of Yara fertiliser initiative to increase agricultural production.

Yara International, has set aside 12,500 tonnes of fertilisers valued at 16.5bn/- to be distributed without charges to Tanzanian farmers to boost maize and paddy harvests.

DC Anga said if Kigoma residents take seriously the Yara initiative, the region will be on the road to food self-sufficiency and people will increase their disposable income.

Earlier, YARA Tanzania's Commercial Manager for Western Zone, Mr Phillipo Mwakipesile said, "This is the only opportunity where farmers can get free of charge YARA Mila cereal fertilizer,"