Tanzania: AfDB Funds Road Projects in Kigoma Districts

1 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Agape Godrich, Tudarco

THE African Development Bank (AFDB) has provided more than 15bn/- for construction and renovation of various road infrastructures in Buhigwe, Kasulu Urban, Kasulu Rural and Kibondo Districts in Kigoma Region.

This was said by the Manager of TANROADS in Kigoma Region, Eng Narcis Choma, as he was briefing the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Brig Gen Wilbert Ibuge, about the implementation of East Africa Road Network Project (EARNP).

He said AfDB has provided 256.2 million US dollars for the construction of the 260 kilometers road from Kabingo to Kasulu. The construction of the road is one of implementation of EARNP projects that link Tanzania and Burundi.

Eng Choma explained that it is Af- DB's culture to lend to one of its members to fund the construction of community projects and services.

The districts will together receive the same amount of money for the implementation of the projects, namely bus stations construction, primary and secondary schools, construction of markets and full repair of water supply pipes, construction of health facilities and district hospitals as well as village roads.

On his part, Ambassador Ibuge visited the Tanzania and Burundi border in the Kabanga area inspecting a number of projects implemented by the government.

Ambassador Ibuge was satisfied with the performance of the border post and called upon public servants to increase efficiency in order to boost government revenue through trade facilitation with the neighbouring countries

