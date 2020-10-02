Tanzania: Magufuli Best Leader in Race, Says PM

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi Central Committee (CC) member, Kassim Majaliwa, who is also the Prime Minister has said the party's presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli is the right person, who can lead the country given his unmatched leadership qualities.

Making the remark during a campaign rally at Posta Grounds in Ngara District, Kagera Region on Wednesday, he further said Dr Magufuli has proved that his leadership style should be emulated in Africa and beyond.

He described Dr Magufuli as a hardworking and God fearing leader, adding that Tanzania needs such a person, further saying: "The country needs a leader with high level of patriotism, trustworthiness, integrity and God fearing."

He added: "I have closely monitored all the presidential candidates, but no one has such qualities except Dr John Magufuli. He has shown justice everywhere in the past five years you tasked him... all of us have heard or witnessed what he has done in the past years.

"CCM is the only party that can serve and work on the problems of the marginalized, and for that to happen Ngara residents, kindly vote CCM candidates. "Dr Magufuli is the only leader who can form a good government and supervise the needs of the marginalized due to his hard working spirit. When October 28 comes, let's all cast our votes to Dr Magufuli to lead the country."

On the infrastructures, the Premier noted that the CCM manifesto of 2020-2025 has identified building a road connecting Ngara District and Bukoba Town through Karagwe to tarmac level after a feasibility study is completed and that would be possible if reelected to power.

Other roads cited were Lusahunga - Rusumo (92 Km), Nyakanazi - Kobelo (60 Km), Bugene -Kasulo (124 Km) and Murugarama - Rulenge - Nyakahura (85 Km).

Elaborating, Mr Majaliwa noted that water services provision countrywide will continue once his party forms the government.

"A sum of 6.38bn/- was released for the construction of several projects in the villages of Makubu, Mbuba, Murugarama, Rwinyana, Kanazi and Kabelenzi, Murunyagira, Rusumo, Mshikamano, Kasharazi, Kasulo, Rwakaremela and Mugoma."

The funds also enabled the construction of 23 wells in village, which include Kasulo, Kasharazi, Bukiriro, Rwakaremela, Nyakariba, Mwivuza, Mukubu, Kashinga, Kazingati, Bulengo, Chivu, Keza, Mbuma, Mukubu, Kashinga, Kigina, Nyamahwa, Nyamiyaga, Kanyinya, Murubanga, Kazingati, Nyarurama and Nyamahwa," said the Premier.