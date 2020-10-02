Namibia: Whistleblower Laws to Cost N$160m Per Year

Justice minister Yvonne Dausab says the government will be required to spend about N$160 million a year on the implementation of laws for the protection of whistleblowers and witnesses.

Dausab said in the National Assembly on Thursday the Ministry of Justice was in the final stages of putting the Whistleblower Protection Act and the Witness Protection Act into operation, three years after the two laws were passed by parliament.

The two laws are intended to intensify the fight against corruption.

However, an amount of N$7 million allocated for the implementation of the two laws during the current financial year was not enough, Dausab said.

She made these remarks in response to questions from Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Nico Smit.

Smit wanted to know if the delayed implementation of the two laws was a deliberate move by the government.

Dausab said the reason for the delayed implementation was based on outstanding proposed administrative structures which are yet to be approved by the Public Service Commission. However, she said this process is expected to be completed by December this year.

"Compiling the proposed structure was a complicated and time-consuming task. However, we anticipate that the recruitment process for the proposed structures will be completed by December 2020," she said.

The budget allocated to put the two acts into operation was another challenge, she indicated.

Dausab said an amount of N$7 million which has been allocated would only enable the ministry to fill the top two positions on the proposed structures "with a minimal number of support and administrative staff".

The ministry will also be required to set up regional branch offices to be headed by witness protection officers and will have to implement other programmes as provided for in the two acts.

The N$7 million allocated will not only be used to pay salaries but also to rent office space, accommodation, furniture, information technology equipment and other necessities, she said.

"The amount allocated will not be sufficient to do more than the above-mentioned commitments. We will thus not be able to implement the full scope as envisaged by the act," she said.

Dausab added that the justice ministry was getting premises to host offices and other equipment and necessities before December.

In the future, she said, the government would consider sourcing funding through donations to support these programmes.

"The implementation of these programmes is an expensive exercise that requires huge financial inputs and cooperation from all relevant stakeholders. Any allegations that the Ministry of Justice is willfully delaying the implementation of this legislation or intending to divert the funds to cover for other expenses are unfounded and regretted," she said.