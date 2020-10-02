Malawi: Utm Launches Women for Change Charity Wing in Salima

As part of its expansion efforts, the UTM party, on Wednesday launched its women's wing in Salima which will be responsible for accelerating the party's activities.

The women's wing which is called Women for Change will among other things be responsible for women empowerment, fighting against early marriages as well as helping communities' poverty reduction.

Speaking after the launch, Salima district women's wing team leader, Sala Chipala said that the grouping will make sure that they reach out to the less privileged communities so that they work together with them in uplifting their living standards.

"We already had the grouping and what remained was an official launch. As a wing we have so far managed to reach out to a woman at Gwilize area who delivered twins and was suffering from malnutrition and we also offered some help to a boy from Chipoka who was suffering from cancer," said Chipala.

She said what the grouping has started is just the beginning of what they will be doing for vulnerable communities in Salima adding that they will be using different initiatives to support those that are in need.

The UTM national team leader, Lise Kamwendo said the launch of the women wing is in line with the government's effort of creating a better Malawi for all and encouraged the women to work very hard so that they help government in realizing its dream.

"There is a need for them as a newly born wing to conduct more fund-raising activities so as to boost their financial muscle," said Kamwendo.

The national women's programs coordinator for the party, Cecilia Luso hailed the women for the commendable job they have done towards the launch through cash donations and moral support.

The launch was attended by women from Blantyre, Kasungu and Lilongwe.

