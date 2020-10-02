Malawi: Chisale Still On Remand As Malawi Supreme Court Reserves Bail Ruling

1 October 2020
Nyasa Times
By Green Muheya

Former president Peter Mutharika's head of security Norman Chisale remains remanded in custody as the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal (MSCA) has reserved it's ruling on his bail bid.

Chisale is on remand at Maula Prison for his alleged role in the murder of Anti-Corruption Bureau senior official Issa Njaunju in 2015 and three other charges.

His lawyer Chancy Gondwe applied to court to release Chisale from what argues is unlawful custody.

The application was heard Thursday morning October 1 2020 in Justice Lovemore Chikopa's chamber.

The State, through Chief State Advocate Steve Kayuni, argued that Chisale is in a lawful custody based on decisions by the Chief Resident Magistrate, High Court and Supreme Court on his subsequent arrests.

Justice Chikopa indicated will deliver his ruling at a later date.

The former president's security chief is facing attempted murder charges, among many cases he will answer in court. He is also suspected of playing a role in the importation of K5 billion worth of tax duty-free allegedly using the former president's privileges.

Chisale has been in custody since mid July.

Earlier this month, Chisale, who served as State House head of security during Mutharika's administration, was admitted to a private clinic in Lilongwe for over two weeks.

