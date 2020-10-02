Malawi: MP Asks Govt to Name Area 18 Interchange After Peter Mutharika

1 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Member of Parliament for Blantyre North, Francis Phiso has asked Minister of Transport Sidik Mia to name the Area 18 interchange after immediate former president Peter Mutharika.

Phiso, a member of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), argued that he K7.6 billion Area 18 Traffic Interchange in Lilongwe was project initiated and championed by Mutharika.

He said it was "right and proper" to name the Area 18 Traffic Interchange after Mutharika.

Mia responded by saying it is not his mandate to name the interchange and that it is the President's prerogative to name it whatever he wishes.

The Area 18 Cloverleaf Traffic Interchange is located at the site of the then Area 18 Roundabout. It boasts an upper road from Parliament Roundabout to Bingu National Stadium which was upgraded to dual carriageway.

The underpass also has a dual carriage on the M1 and is expected to be later connected to the planned Kanengo to Mchinji Roundabout dual carriageway.

