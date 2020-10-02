Rwanda: Unity and Reconciliation Campaign Kicks Off

Rwandans have been urged to prevent any sort of discrimination and genocide ideology as the campaign for fostering unity and reconciliation kicks off.

The month dedicated to fostering unity and reconciliation is held every year and starts on October 1, 2020.

The campaign is derived from Rwandan history where some Rwandans had been barred from returning to their country. As Tutsi were denied their rights and forced into exile, those who had stayed in the country were subjected to discrimination and later massacred in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi where over one million people lost their lives.

On October 1, 1990 the Rwanda Patriotic Army embarked on liberation war.

Fidele Ndayisaba, The Executive secretary of National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC) urged Rwandans to uphold unity and reconciliation efforts.

"The first day of October is the beginning of the journey to restore dignity and value for the Rwandan spirit and liberation after many years of discrimination and genocide ideology," he said.

He explained that discrimination is the words, texts and any activity that is based on ethnicity, origin, nationality, body color, face, sex, language, church and any other ideas that are aimed to deprive people of their rights that they should get according to national and international laws that Rwanda ratifies.

"Propagating discrimination is using such words, texts and activity that disintegrate people and trigger conflicts among them," he explained.

In a bid to eradicate discrimination, he said, requires that everyone uphold unity and reconciliation values.

The unity and reconciliation campaign for this year is held under the theme: "Let's join efforts to build a nation that has no discrimination and genocide ideology."

The activities for the campaign to foster unit and reconciliation aim at paving the ground for celebrating steps and achievements in terms of unity and reconciliation as well as assessing together any actions that can be a source of discrimination and genocide ideology in the community, he noted.

"Therefore Rwandans will be able to prevent such discriminating actions and embrace measures to continue promoting unity and reconciliation," he added.