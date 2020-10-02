South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Decline in KwaZulu-Natal Dam Levels

press release

KwaZulu-Natal dam levels sit at 54.2% this week, this is a slight drop compared to last week's 54.9% and last year's 55.8% respectively. This was revealed by a weekly status of dam levels report issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation this week.

One of the province's largest dams, the Albert-Falls Dam continues to experience a week-on-week decline at 32.1% when compared to 32.9% in the previous week. Hazelmere Dam is down from last week's 41.9% to 40.7% this week. This time last year, it stood at 39.2%. Mearns Dam is this week at 49.8% from 50.1%. Spring Grove dam has declined from 45.8% to 43.4%.

Pongolapoort Dam has recorded 40.5% this week from 40.7% in the previous week. Meanwhile, Goedertrouw Dam has also seen a slight decline from 51.5% to 51.2%.

Some dams in other parts of the province have recorded above average percentages such as the Spioenkop, Driel Barrage and Woodstock dams at 83.1%, 96.0% and 77.5% respectively.

Wagendrift Dam is at 84.3% from 88.9% in the previous week. Ntshingwayo Dam is at 65.4% from 66.6%. Midmar Dam which is supplied by the Umgeni Water Supply System is sitting comfortably at 92.2%, a minor drop from 92.7% last week. Same time last year it was at 94.7%.

The Department has reiterated its call to residents to use water sparingly. To increase water supply, DWS has commissioned the construction of a Waste Water Treatment Works, reservoir and bulk pipeline next to the Spring Grove Dam. This is aimed to provide more than 30 000 households with potable water.