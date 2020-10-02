South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Decline in KwaZulu-Natal Dam Levels

1 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

KwaZulu-Natal dam levels sit at 54.2% this week, this is a slight drop compared to last week's 54.9% and last year's 55.8% respectively. This was revealed by a weekly status of dam levels report issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation this week.

One of the province's largest dams, the Albert-Falls Dam continues to experience a week-on-week decline at 32.1% when compared to 32.9% in the previous week. Hazelmere Dam is down from last week's 41.9% to 40.7% this week. This time last year, it stood at 39.2%. Mearns Dam is this week at 49.8% from 50.1%. Spring Grove dam has declined from 45.8% to 43.4%.

Pongolapoort Dam has recorded 40.5% this week from 40.7% in the previous week. Meanwhile, Goedertrouw Dam has also seen a slight decline from 51.5% to 51.2%.

Some dams in other parts of the province have recorded above average percentages such as the Spioenkop, Driel Barrage and Woodstock dams at 83.1%, 96.0% and 77.5% respectively.

Wagendrift Dam is at 84.3% from 88.9% in the previous week. Ntshingwayo Dam is at 65.4% from 66.6%. Midmar Dam which is supplied by the Umgeni Water Supply System is sitting comfortably at 92.2%, a minor drop from 92.7% last week. Same time last year it was at 94.7%.

The Department has reiterated its call to residents to use water sparingly. To increase water supply, DWS has commissioned the construction of a Waste Water Treatment Works, reservoir and bulk pipeline next to the Spring Grove Dam. This is aimed to provide more than 30 000 households with potable water.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.