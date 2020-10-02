Mozambique: Two More Covid-19 Deaths, and 172 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday announced two more deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 172 new cases.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims are both Mozambican women, aged 52 and 55, who were hospitalised in a Maputo health unit. They were diagnosed as positive for Covid-19 on 22 and 24 September, and died on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This brings the Mozambican death toll from Covid-19 to 61. Of these deaths, 41 occurred in Maputo city which is now far and away the part of the country worst affected by the pandemic.

The Ministry announced that, since the start of the pandemic, 138,386 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,703 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,343 of these tests were administered in public facilities and 360 in private laboratories.

Of all the samples tested, 641 were from Maputo city, 254 from Maputo province, 180 from Cabo Delgado, 129 from Niassa, 121 from Zambezia, 102 from Inhambane, 93 from Manica, 65 from Tete, 44 from Nampula, 59 from Gaza and 15 from Sofala.

1,531 of the tests were negative, and 172 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the number of confirmed cases of the disease to 8,728, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March.

167 of the new cases are Mozambicans, and five are foreigners (from Austria, Venezuela, Portugal, France and Bangladesh). 91 are men or boys and 81 are women or girls. 19 are children under 15 years of age, and six are over 65 years old. No age information was available for 13 cases.

88 cases were from Maputo city and 22 from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province accounted for 64 per cent of all the latest cases. There were also 23 cases from Zambezia, 14 from Sofala, nine from Inhambane, eight from Gaza, four from Niassa, two from Cabo Delgado, and one each from Nampula and Tete. Zambezia has now displaced Nampula as the fourth worst hit province in the country, and the third, if only active cases are considered.

In line with Ministry of Health standard procedure, all the new cases are now in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release added that, in the previous 24 hours, four Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, but six others were admitted, all of them in Maputo city. There are currently 50 people under medical care in Covid-19 isolation wards - one in Nampula and 49 in Maputo city.

Over the same period, a further 27 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 - 12 in Zambezia, seven in Gaza, six in Inhambane and two in Tete. The number of recoveries has now reached 5,232 (59.9 per cent of all cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As of Wednesday, the geographical breakdown of all 8,728 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 3,879; Maputo province, 1,516; Cabo Delgado, 708; Zambezia, 606; Nampula, 583; Gaza, 331; Tete, 302; Sofala, 237; Inhambane, 230; Niassa, 227; Manica, 109.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 8,728 confirmed cases, of whom 5,232 have made a complete recovery, and 3,431 are active cases. 65 Covid-19 patients have died, 61 from the disease and four from other causes.

In terms solely of active cases, the five worst hit provinces are: Maputo city, 2,046; Maputo province, 640; Zambezia, 247; Nampula, 134; Tete, 110.