Ethiopia: Impetus Towards Creating Modern, Sustainable Police Institution - Premier

ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed appreciated the all-round reform undertakings of police underlying that the achievement itemized so far is an impetus to press ahead with the activities of building professionalism in the sector.

With a catch phrase: 'People and National Pride beyond Self,' the Federal Police hosted street demonstration in Addis Ababa in the presence of the Premier, Peace Minister, Ambassadors and senior government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Premier Abiy said despite various challenges, members of the police force have been maneuvering their duties at various places that have resulted in safeguarding the people and the country.

He said embracing professionalism and avoiding affiliation from any political party is at the center of the reform that aims at building modern and sustainable police institution, he said.

The sector-wise reform undertakings which included the creation of modern police institution, service and army have come to fruition, he said.

Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil on her part indicated that the rigorous reform included improving attitudes, structure and procedure. "The police's readiness has reached a new height."

Also, Federal Police Commissioner General, Endeshaw Tasew said modern, impartial and transparent institution, procedure and army have been created via drawing lessons from the previous one: consolidating and nurturing the strong sides observed and bridging the gaps witnessed so far.

The building of Modern and Sustainable police that have put the public at its center and which is equipped with the order of the day have been the crux of the reform, he said.

Doctrines and Standards that could further modernize the services of the sector have also been prepared and would soon get implemented as part of the effort to build modern police in all personnel, organizational, and technological levels.

He eventually warned those who set dates after dates to stage destruction in the country affirming that police is utmost readiness, than ever, to foil their attempts and get their ill-equipped mission dried.