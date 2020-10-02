Ethiopia: Regional Ally's Professional Police

Lack of transparency and paying little attention to the public's cause as well as party affiliation had long been among the harsh criticisms that the security sector in general and police, in particular, were receiving from various corners.

To many citizens, the role of police looked like making sure the safety and security of a few political elites or oligarchs and their narrow interests. The attitude of the public in general to the federal police was not that favorable, to say the least.

The sector-wide reform undertakings which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been leading over the last two and half-years have taken these and other facts on the ground into consideration.

Earlier yesterday, all the divisions of the Federal Police Force were assembled at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa to demonstrate the results of the reform which, of course, wowed many spectators.

The police force brought to public view some of their equipment such as ambulances, riot control vehicles which are designed and built-in line with international covenants Ethiopia signed.

What caught most the attention of the audience is the rappelling exercise the police force performed down a twelve-story building, not to mention the well-orchestrated military formation and marching, the Commando division hand-to-hand mock combat, and whatnot.

The overarching purpose of the reform has centered on shaping the police institution and police force into a strong entity that puts the interests of the people first.

The measures applied in the sector have detached this important institution from serving the narrow-interests of a few-making the institution rest on a sustainable and professional foundation that enables it discharge its responsibilities per the doctrine and standards, period.

Ethiopia, a country of over a hundred million people, has now rolled up its sleeves to meet the demands of its people--democracy and development being all-time demands of the people. The various policy measures that have been taken place thus far have enabled the country to draw foreign investors from across the globe. Domestic youth and women entrepreneurs have also been showing keen interest in seizing the opportunity to improve their lives. Not a few local investors have also created jobs for themselves and other fellow citizens.

The reform measures at the security sector in general and police force in particular are the final seal in this regard to guarantee the practicality of the public's ambition to attain democracy and development.

This is not, of course, to deny the hardships rolling in the landscape of the reform day in, day out. But, hardships are only there to put additional strength, skills, and energy. There is no and will not be any reason that we backpedal fearing hardships. We have rather started to introduce ways and means of tackling such unfavorable unfolding and have made our path conducive for further achievement.

Not only have we built reliable and modern police, but the Ethiopian National Defense Force also has gone a major reform and is fitted to its purpose.

The bottom line is that our security forces' achievement is not limited at home. As a dependable regional ally, the Ethiopian army and staff as well as the police force have been involving in peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts from Asia to Africa and even beyond.