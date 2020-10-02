Ethiopia: Urban Expansion Jeopardy - Causes,Impacts, Prospects

When manufacturing industries first started to flourish in Addis Ababa following the defeat of Italian Invaders in 1941, many factories like Gullele Soap Factory and other Tanneries, which discharge chemical wastes, were established far outside the heart of the capital in the outskirt areas; bidding to keep them at bay thereby protecting the society from pollution and contamination. Likewise, the city's major waste disposal or dumping site, a.k.a, Koshe area, was also meant to be located at the farthest part of the city. Today, Addis Ababa being stretched to all corners , residential houses are built not only around these places; but also crossing them farther into the adjacent societies; who are predominantly agrarian.

True, urban expansion is a global phenomena; resulting from increasing concentration of population in urban areas. In fact, the impact of urban expansion could not be the same in all nations. In industrialized nations, where less than 10 percent of the countries population are agrarian, the impact of urban expansion to the outskirt areas may not be as precarious as those nations with striving economies like Ethiopia. In Ethiopia, urban expansion is increasing at an upsetting rate; resulting in multifaceted economic, social and political crises. In short, the upheavals of urban expansions outweigh the benefits of having Foreign Direct Investment or residential areas in the peripheral areas.

Urban expansions in many developing countries including Ethiopia mainly occur due to an intuitive and poor urban land administration policy and management. Even if urban expansion is not wholly a recent phenomenon in Ethiopia, it has exasperated astronomically in the last couple of decades.

Though Addis Ababa is an ideal example to showcase the adverse impacts of untamed horizontal urbanization, the same is true in all major towns of the country which register astronomical increase of population every year. The obvious reasons of expansion towards the adjacent societies are basically due to investments and in search of residential areas.

Literally speaking, I do believe that Addis Ababa was large enough to accommodate its residents; irrespective of the population pressure being noticed. The problem is not shortage of land in the capital. It is mismanagement of land and the fact that it's been a major source of corruption not only in the capital; but also in major cities of the country. The approaches utilized to mitigate the immense shortage of residential houses in Addis Ababa was also spontaneous; as it failed to match the demand for housing and future prospects with the available land size in the capital.

Land is a scarce resource that need to be utilized efficiently and effectively. Condominium houses built so far were not candidly meant to curb the housing shortage of the city. They served rather as simple instruments of politics so as to win the heart of the people during national election. Unlike any other major towns elsewhere in the world, condominiums built in Addis Ababa and other towns of the country were not more than four story buildings. In other cities like Cairo and Lagos, condominium houses are sky scrappers; which were made to accommodate people in thousands per block.

Though it is literally stipulated in the constitution that land is a public property that can not owned by individuals, it was in fact one of the most abused, embezzled resource in the last couple of decades. The land lease system, which allotted land for investment and residential houses was also poorly executed. The mechanism was open to sell those lands to whoever could afford the exorbitant price per square meter. Leased lands were sometimes sold on the air; the monitoring and evaluation of the investment practices were too good to be realistic. Though the proclamation urges to launch investment with in two years, leased lands were sometimes left barren for a decade before any significant construction is started. Some Real estate owners take immense hectares of land with minimum lease price in the outskirt areas of the capital; yet some of the plots of land taken in the pretext of investment are sold in a broad day lights. In short, the overall system was actually quite a failure.

Coming back to the topic under discussion, what makes Ethiopia's expansion unique and very upsetting compared with other African nations is that nearly 80 percent of the population of the country live in rural areas; who live on subsistence and small scale farming practices; yet the expansion has been towards these agrarian communities. The expansion made significant effects on livelihoods of the surrounding farmers. It brought effects like loss of agricultural land and other assets including grazing land which resulted in change of their livelihoods, and unfair compensation.

This expansion has made the households of the surrounding area to lose farmland on which their fathers and forefathers' lived on for long period of time. Linear estimates denote that every farmer in the outskirt of Addis Ababa, Oromia Regional Government, is said to have lost an average of one hectare from their own farm land. After all, this is just the average figure; otherwise, there are many who lost their total plot of land , ended up to live in the streets and sleep near to street corners. The other impact of the expansion is that grazing lands have been decreasing, and thus making farmers to lack enough place of grazing for their livestock.

One of the major setbacks of the country's Foreign Direct Investment portfolio was the little attention given to the farmers who were forced to leave their farmlands with unfair compensation amount; which was too inadequate to sustain the livelihoods of the affected households And worse, even that compensation was not made on time for the affected farmers. Farmers, as a result, were seen being a gate keeper of factories built on their own lands.

There were some recent efforts by Addis Ababa City Administration after the occurrence of the political change in the country. Some months back, when the ex-mayor of Addis Ababa City Administration, Takele Uma, was active in the office; some 20 thousand farmers, who were selected to be the most impoverished of all, were reported to have been given resident houses. The majority of the farmers are still seeking justice. Very recently again, the 20 thousand farmers who were purported to have attained resident house were complaining to the newly elected Deputy Mayor AdanechAbebe; speaking in grieves that they have not yet received any houses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Be it as it may, I personally feel that the the fundamental duty to curtail the impact should be conducting a comprehensive study on the overall evacuation scenario so as to come up with a better and all rounded solution. True, assigning residential houses to the impoverished farmers is something praiseworthy by itself. But this would not bring a lasting solution to their existing economic burden. Parents need something to work and live on as well.

Therefore, the government in general and the municipality in particular should carry out a potential effect assessment comprehensive study prior to implementing urbanization programs in order to minimize the adverse effects of urban expansion that occurred thus far. Besides, to mitigate adverse impacts of future expansion, the municipality should revitalize its land use and management policy so that lands in the grasp of the government (land in the bank), should be properly utilized with zero level of tolerance for corruption and poor management.